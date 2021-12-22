Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.32). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on XERS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

