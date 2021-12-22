Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Rogers posted sales of $210.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rogers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rogers by 181.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $270.88 on Wednesday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.58.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

