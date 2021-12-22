Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,319. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 500.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

