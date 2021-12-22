Analysts Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.25). Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 268,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,922. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

