Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $696.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.70 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

