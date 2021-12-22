Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report $186.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $317.06 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 432.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $481.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.50 million to $591.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $846.76 million, with estimates ranging from $789.99 million to $915.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,184 shares of company stock worth $13,070,276. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

