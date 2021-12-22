Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.84. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,903. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.