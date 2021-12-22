Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

