Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report sales of $155.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.24 million to $156.52 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth about $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

