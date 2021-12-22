Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $319.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MASI opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.11.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.