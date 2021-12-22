Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $43.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of MBII opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

