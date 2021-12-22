Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $61.59 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.