Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $231,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,061. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

