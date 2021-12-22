Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $13.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.49. 3,522,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,267.70 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average is $140.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

