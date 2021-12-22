AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $59.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.24 billion and the lowest is $58.37 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $52.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.62 billion to $237.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $256.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

