America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $105.97. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 66,474 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $686.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

