AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 40,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

