American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.77

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.77 and last traded at $102.74, with a volume of 3035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American States Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American States Water by 28.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American States Water by 79.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

