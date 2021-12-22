American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 164.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $153,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in American International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $3,607,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 93.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 111,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.