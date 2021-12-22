American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,256. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.