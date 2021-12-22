American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

