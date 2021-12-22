American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.69. 27,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,546. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.