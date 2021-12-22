America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Kenneth Rogozinski bought 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,200 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00.

ATAX opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.63. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. Equities analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 134,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

