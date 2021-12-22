America First Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 3.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

