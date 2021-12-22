Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

