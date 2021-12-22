AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AMC Networks stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

