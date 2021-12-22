Amalgamated Bank Sells 36,314 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

