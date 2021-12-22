Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,399 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $303.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.25 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

