Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,577 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

NYSE ACM opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. AECOM has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

