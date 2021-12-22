Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

