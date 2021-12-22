Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 43.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

