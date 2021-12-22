Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $627,236.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,880 shares of company stock worth $10,593,850. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.