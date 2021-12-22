ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.62

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 4095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

