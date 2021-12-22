ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of ALXO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

