Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 767.0 days.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

Get Altus Group alerts:

ASGTF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.