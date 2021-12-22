Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 3.7%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 129,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,156,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

