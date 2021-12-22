Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

