Allworth Financial LP Buys 439,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,303 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $278,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $41.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.