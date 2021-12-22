AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces $1.75 — Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.754 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NIE stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

