AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces $1.75 — Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.754 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of NIE stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $32.27.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
