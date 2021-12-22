Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Allakos traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 417020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $552.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

