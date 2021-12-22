Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $17.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $645.89. The stock had a trading volume of 377,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $640.90 and its 200-day moving average is $654.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

