Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $245.08

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $245.08 and last traded at $245.08, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth about $368,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

