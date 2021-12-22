Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

