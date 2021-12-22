Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up to $76.22

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.22, but opened at $78.76. Alarm.com shares last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

