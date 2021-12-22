Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up to $76.22

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.22, but opened at $78.76. Alarm.com shares last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
