Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DETNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DETNF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

