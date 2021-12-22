Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 14,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 508.72%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

