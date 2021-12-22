Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 14,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 508.72%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

About Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

