Agora (NASDAQ:API) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ API opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Agora has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agora by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

