AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.42

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 117853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

