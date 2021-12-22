Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE A traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $155.55. 26,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

