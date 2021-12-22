Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen Sells 123,459 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of A opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

